Covestor Ltd Raises Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $37.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.