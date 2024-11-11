Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 149.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on COYA
Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $101,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
About Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coya Therapeutics
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Under-the-Radar Healthcare Companies
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Globalstar: The Next Big Satellite Winner After Deal With Apple?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Archer Aviation: Taking Off in Tokyo and Beyond?
Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.