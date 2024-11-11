Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 149.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COYA

Coya Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ COYA opened at $7.21 on Monday. Coya Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 0.46.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $101,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 750,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Coya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.