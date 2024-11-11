Crane (NYSE:CR) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $178.90 and last traded at $178.90, with a volume of 399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Crane Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average of $150.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.45 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 183,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 4,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Crane by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 285.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

