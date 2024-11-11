Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $179.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.23 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 23.07%.

Cresco Labs Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $605.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Cresco Labs has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

