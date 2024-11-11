CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given New $120.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays began coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $101.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.19. CRH has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $102.45.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,155,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,034,540,000 after buying an additional 35,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,618,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $646,188,000 after acquiring an additional 431,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,682 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 103.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

