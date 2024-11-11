CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRH. Barclays began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $100.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.19. CRH has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $102.45.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that CRH will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,682 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CRH by 36,503.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,838,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825,752 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 2,199.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,092 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 1,095.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,275,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 103.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,642,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,589 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

