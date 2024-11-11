Critical Comparison: Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) and BranchOut Food (NASDAQ:BOF)

Risk & Volatility

BranchOut Food has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BranchOut Food and Borealis Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BranchOut Food $2.83 million 4.79 -$3.93 million ($1.03) -1.90 Borealis Foods -$1.58 million -90.05 -$2.94 million N/A N/A

Borealis Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BranchOut Food.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.6% of BranchOut Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of BranchOut Food shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BranchOut Food and Borealis Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BranchOut Food -79.93% -175.74% -99.07% Borealis Foods N/A -108.01% -7.73%

Summary

Borealis Foods beats BranchOut Food on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BranchOut Food

BranchOut Food Inc. develops, markets, sells, and distributes plant-based dehydrated fruit and vegetable snacks, and powders in the United States. The company offers dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based snacks, including avocado chips, chewy banana bites, pineapple chips, brussels sprout crisps, and bell pepper crisps; avocado, banana, and blueberry powders; and industrial ingredients, such as bulk avocado powder, dried avocado pieces, and other fruit powders/pieces. It also provides chocolate covered fruit items and private label products for retailers. The company was formerly known as AvoLov, LLC and changed its name to BranchOut Food Inc. in November 2021. BranchOut Food Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bend, Oregon.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc. operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company distributes its products via retail partners across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe and also sells its products online. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

