Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Trading Up 0.7 %

LEN opened at $172.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $118.92 and a 52 week high of $193.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.56.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

