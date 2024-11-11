Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $78.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.53. The company has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $64.85 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.