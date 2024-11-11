Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.38 Million Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TM. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 3.6 %

TM stock opened at $172.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.59. The company has a market cap of $231.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.23. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

