Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $7.92 Million Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 258.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 58.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ecopetrol from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). Ecopetrol had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

