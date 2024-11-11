Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 87,993 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 493,977 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,993 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo acquired 9,247,081 shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

SMFG opened at $13.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

