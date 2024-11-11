Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 89,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,111,000 after buying an additional 398,494 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $294,526,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,089,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,089.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $10,633,777. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.63.

Equinix Stock Up 1.5 %

EQIX opened at $921.06 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $943.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $877.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $811.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

