Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,236 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Brunswick by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,637,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,964,000 after acquiring an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 88.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,096,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,577,000 after purchasing an additional 144,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 57,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $29,349.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,225.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 23,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $1,911,562.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,094 shares in the company, valued at $20,142,760.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 366 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $29,349.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,225.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,940 shares of company stock worth $2,321,176. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Shares of BC opened at $83.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.51. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. Northcoast Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

