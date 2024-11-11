CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Price Target Raised to $58.00

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $55.58 on Thursday. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $295.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth about $840,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 20.3% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 173,944 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

