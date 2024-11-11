Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPIX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 26,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,355. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
