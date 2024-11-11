DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush raised Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

Datadog Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $124.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.53. Datadog has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 234.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $294,387.12. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 74,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,985.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,939,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 74,421 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,985.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,186 shares of company stock worth $39,962,314. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 70.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

