DA Davidson Issues Positive Forecast for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock Price

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $326.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 178.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.65. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $330.61.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $4,117,609.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,294.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 4,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total value of $1,156,656.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,695,861.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total transaction of $4,117,609.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,294.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,382. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

