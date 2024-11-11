DA Davidson Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $170.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by DA Davidson from $223.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ELF. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $207.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.53.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $131.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.59. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $93.55 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 55.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.