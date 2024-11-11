Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0 million-$61.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.3 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.340-0.350 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

DH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 1,200,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,752. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.