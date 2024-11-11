Delta Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,308 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 128.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 50.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 33,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

