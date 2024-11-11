Delta Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,470 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 239.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 392.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 521,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,395,000 after purchasing an additional 127,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $100.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.97 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.28.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently -9.67%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Albemarle from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.58.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

