Delta Financial Advisors LLC Buys 778 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises about 1.6% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Nucor by 769.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $1,860,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,136 shares in the company, valued at $29,109,918.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $1,860,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,136 shares in the company, valued at $29,109,918.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $798,825.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,923,837.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,712 shares of company stock worth $3,980,235. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $158.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $133.42 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

