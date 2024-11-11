Delta Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $124.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $124.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

