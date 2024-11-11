Delta Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 1.3% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.03, for a total value of $10,500,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,194.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,004.54.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK opened at $1,039.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $650.63 and a one year high of $1,057.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $953.10 and its 200-day moving average is $861.57.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.94 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

