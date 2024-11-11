Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Stock

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 192,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,456. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.88 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,869.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $318,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,869.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 103.4% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.