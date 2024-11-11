Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Issues Positive Forecast for Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Stock Price

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BAM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.50 to $59.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.54.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $57.81. The company had a trading volume of 196,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,035. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 85.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 368.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

