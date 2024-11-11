Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,196 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $26,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,695,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,778,533,000 after buying an additional 60,601 shares in the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 74.4% during the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 2,924,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,206 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,045,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,993,000 after purchasing an additional 114,049 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,888,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,790,000 after purchasing an additional 830,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $81.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.30. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.