Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,273,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,506,875 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $246,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

D stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

