Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,497,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,611 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 2.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $608,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $354.16 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCA. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

