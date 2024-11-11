Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,953,240 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 141,404 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $460,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 9,940.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,458 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $335,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 711.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,479 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $107,367,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 470,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $149.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $105.23 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.73.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

