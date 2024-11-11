Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 231,551 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 231,551 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $106,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 320,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.08.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $568,123. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN opened at $71.91 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Ciena declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

