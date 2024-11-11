Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,340 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,665,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $330,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $69.32 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 94.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.36.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

