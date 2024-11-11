Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 324 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 401,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $35,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBIN. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 5.7% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $79.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.72 and a one year high of $90.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

