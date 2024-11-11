Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,158,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,579 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $372,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Diamondback Energy news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FANG opened at $181.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Johnson Rice lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.64.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

