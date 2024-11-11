Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.05 and last traded at $42.11. 1,159,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,221,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.03.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 13.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $593.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter valued at $317,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the first quarter worth $856,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

