Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target Raised to C$82.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Colliers Securities from C$69.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Colliers Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.44% from the company’s previous close.
Docebo Stock Performance
TSE:DCBO traded down C$1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$69.82. 49,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,850. Docebo has a 1 year low of C$46.09 and a 1 year high of C$76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.
About Docebo
