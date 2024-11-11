Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Releases Earnings Results

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, reports. Dominari had a negative net margin of 231.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter.
Dominari Stock Performance
DOMH stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. Dominari has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.
Dominari Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dominari
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Fast-Growing Stocks Analysts See Doubling in Price
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- You Can Bet on DraftKings to Rebound in 2025
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Dominari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.