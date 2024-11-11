Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) Releases Earnings Results

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, reports. Dominari had a negative net margin of 231.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter.

Dominari Stock Performance

DOMH stock opened at $1.67 on Monday. Dominari has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

Dominari Company Profile

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

