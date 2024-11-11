DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on November 29th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSL opened at $12.88 on Monday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

