DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2-3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.000-3.250 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NYSE DXC traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,981,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,818. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 270.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,652.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,874.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

