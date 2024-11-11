Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $61.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

DT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.20. 95,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,500. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.16, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $61.41.

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,945,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,777,000 after buying an additional 1,680,971 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,279,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,053,000 after acquiring an additional 583,220 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,701,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,827,000 after purchasing an additional 782,588 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,848,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,194,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,369,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

