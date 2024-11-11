Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.91 and last traded at $51.91, with a volume of 25817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.14.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth $635,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 27,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
