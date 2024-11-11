Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.91 and last traded at $51.91, with a volume of 25817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.90.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

In related news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $85,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth $635,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 27,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

