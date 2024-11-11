Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.03.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.