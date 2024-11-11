Essex Savings Bank Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,145,000 after buying an additional 477,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,007,000 after acquiring an additional 940,402 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

