Essex Savings Bank Buys New Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Ambev during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABEV shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

