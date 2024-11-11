Essex Savings Bank Has $301,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

