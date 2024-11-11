Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Evogene from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Evogene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. 90,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,274. Evogene has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.94). Evogene had a negative return on equity of 72.33% and a negative net margin of 210.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evogene stock. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

