Express (NYSE:EXPR) vs. J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) Critical Contrast

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Express and J-Long Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Express $1.79 billion 0.00 $293.83 million $54.98 0.02 J-Long Group $28.38 million 0.46 $780,000.00 N/A N/A

Express has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

Profitability

This table compares Express and J-Long Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Express 10.01% -85.36% -13.20% J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Summary

18.9% of Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Express beats J-Long Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Express

Express, Inc. operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. The company was formerly known as Express Parent LLC and changed its name to Express, Inc. in May 2010. Express, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

