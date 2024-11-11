FDx Advisors Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,270 shares of company stock valued at $26,196,718 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BSX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $88.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

