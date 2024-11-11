FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 33 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,826,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,665,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,697,000 after buying an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $651,682,000 after buying an additional 20,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,458,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SPGI traded up $5.53 on Monday, hitting $508.35. The stock had a trading volume of 213,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,337. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $511.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

